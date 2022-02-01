Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 969,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,290,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 100,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

