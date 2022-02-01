Scorum Coins (SCR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,691.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $695,530.23 and $2,691.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.44 or 0.07171064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,656.83 or 0.99915874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00051501 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.