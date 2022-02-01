Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Argus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock worth $121,011,437. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

