Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) vs. Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Financial Review

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Teekay Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teekay Tankers $886.43 million 0.41 $87.32 million ($8.17) -1.31

Teekay Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Teekay Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Teekay Tankers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Teekay Tankers has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.07%. Given Teekay Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay Tankers is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay Tankers has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Teekay Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Teekay Tankers -54.10% -15.65% -8.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Teekay Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teekay Tankers beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

