Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

