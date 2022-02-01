Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of STLD opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

