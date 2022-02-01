Secret (SCRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.82 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Secret has a market cap of $781.36 million and $19.82 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $5.22 or 0.00013576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00248323 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00018911 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

