SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $491.26 Million

Analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $491.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.80 million and the lowest is $489.30 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $455.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,317. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.