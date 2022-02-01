SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,905 over the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

