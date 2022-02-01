Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-$0.78 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. 12,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,751. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.