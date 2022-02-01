Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0088 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $56.36 million and $1.88 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,412,886,031 coins and its circulating supply is 6,432,549,527 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

