Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350 at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 1,902.46 ($25.58) on Monday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,919 ($25.80).

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

