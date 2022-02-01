Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 56.7% in January

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

