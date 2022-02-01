Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $14.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $949.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,628. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,280.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,417.90. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,528.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

