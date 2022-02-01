Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash (LON:KP2)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:KP2 opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. Kore Potash has a 1-year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

