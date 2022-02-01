Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Decreases By 22.6%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AAK AB (publ.) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get AAK AB (publ.) alerts:

ARHUF stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. AAK AB has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $18.75.

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.