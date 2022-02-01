Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Declines By 35.9%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 5,676,888 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AENZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 2,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71. Aenza S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

