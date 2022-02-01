Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Decreases By 34.1%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of ACI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 1,514,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,010. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

