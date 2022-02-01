Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Declines By 30.4%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 13,468 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 9,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893. Ashford has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.55.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

