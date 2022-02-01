Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Decreases By 35.3%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 11,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of BLL traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,544. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ball by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

