Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Decreases By 38.4%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 25.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFRI. Benchmark began coverage on Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

BFRI opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Biofrontera has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

