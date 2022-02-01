Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Declines By 29.4%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRM. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

