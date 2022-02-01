Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Declines By 34.4%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRXT. Truist Financial began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRXT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,877. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

