Short Interest in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Rises By 54.1%

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLAS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Class Acceleration has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Class Acceleration by 104.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 187,758 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

