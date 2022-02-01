Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Drops By 25.0%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 56,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CWBC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

