Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Increases By 80.2%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CRARY opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.