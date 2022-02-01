Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Increases By 80.2%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective (down from €15.50 ($17.42)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.98) to €17.00 ($19.10) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.42) to €15.90 ($17.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.