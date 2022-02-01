Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Rises By 47.9%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cyfrowy Polsat stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Cyfrowy Polsat has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $9.56.
About Cyfrowy Polsat
