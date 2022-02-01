Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Declines By 43.5%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1,503.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 480,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 450,936 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 59.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 325,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 39.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 856,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 243,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLCA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,783. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

