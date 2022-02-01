Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Grows By 40.0%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. 3,394,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

