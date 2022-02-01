Short Interest in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT) Grows By 73.2%

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DTRT Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of DTRT Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

