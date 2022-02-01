Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Declines By 36.1%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DDEJF stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.24 and a quick ratio of 20.06. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 190.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

