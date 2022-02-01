Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Grows By 82.2%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,932,300 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the December 31st total of 2,158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECNCF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,550. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

