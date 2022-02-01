Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Grows By 45.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EMSHF stock remained flat at $$1,011.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $946.00 and a 12 month high of $1,055.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,022.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,035.44.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMSHF shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $987.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,043.50.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.