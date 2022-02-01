Short Interest in Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Rises By 44.6%

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,536.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF remained flat at $$14.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Fabege has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

FBGGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

