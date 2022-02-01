Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Grows By 66.2%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

FAAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,747. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $32.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.861 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.78%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

