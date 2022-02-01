Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Drops By 35.0%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 29,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of FIF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,265. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

