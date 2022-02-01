Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Declines By 37.9%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 16,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Fortis by 137.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.