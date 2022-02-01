Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Increases By 44.5%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,359. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

