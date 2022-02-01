Short Interest in Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Expands By 113.1%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMPHF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15. Imperial Helium has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

