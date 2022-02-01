Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Declines By 47.8%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,094,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,858 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,272,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $53.23. 2,719,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.