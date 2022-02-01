Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Expands By 109.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JAN opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. JanOne has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 194.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JanOne

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

