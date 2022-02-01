Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Declines By 34.1%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jupai stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. 28,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,020. Jupai has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

