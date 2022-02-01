Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Declines By 34.1%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jupai stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. 28,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,020. Jupai has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

