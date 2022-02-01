Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Declines By 38.9%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,470,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

