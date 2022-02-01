Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Rises By 56.9%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. 4,127,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

