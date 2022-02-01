Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Expands By 88.9%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Nihon Kohden stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. 3,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of -0.56.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

