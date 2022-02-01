Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Rises By 82.5%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Phunware stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 330,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,195,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

