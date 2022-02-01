Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Increases By 120.3%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,800 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the December 31st total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ STRR opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.14.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Equity will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Star Equity news, CFO David J. Noble acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $62,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,788,400 shares of company stock worth $3,808,716. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRR. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

