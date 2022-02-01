Short Interest in Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Drops By 27.3%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20. Telekom Austria has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.24.

TKAGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.67) to €9.80 ($11.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

