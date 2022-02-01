Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Increases By 122.2%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:TANNL opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

