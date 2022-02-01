Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Decreases By 21.8%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 4,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,301. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.51.

TMQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.